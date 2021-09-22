PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey YouTube star has been indicted in a massive internet piracy scheme. Bill Omar Carrasquillo, who is known as “Omi In A Hellcat” online, sold copyrighted material, according to prosecutors.
He is also charged with money laundering and tax evasion.
Carrasquillo showcased his lavish lifestyle online, leading to millions of followers and dollars. He launched an internet TV streaming app that allowed users access to cable and pay-per-view content.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to 514 years in prison.