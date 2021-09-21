Woman Shot, Killed In Kensington Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot and killed in her home in Kensington. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of Clementine Street.
Police say the 57-year-old victim was shot in the arm.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There's no word yet on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.