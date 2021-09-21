HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and COVID-19 vaccine providers will highlight plans for COVID-19 booster shots for when they are approved by the CDC. Pennsylvania health officials say federal guidance is expected to be released on Thursday regarding administrating COVID-19 booster shots.
The press conference is expected to be at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- Who: Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam, Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and vaccine providers
- What: Department of Health, Vaccine Providers to Highlight Plans for Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Once Approved by CDC
- When: Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
