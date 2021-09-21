PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven schools in the Philadelphia region are among the 13 Pennsylvania schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 by the U.S. Secretary of Education. This recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, the Dept. of Education says.
The list includes both public and catholic schools. The Pennsylvania schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools are:
- Philadelphia – Girard Academic Music Program, Philadelphia City School District.
- Philadelphia – Penn Alexander School, School District of Philadelphia.
- Newtown – Saint Andrew Catholic School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
- Paoli – Saint Norbert Elementary School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
- Schwenksville – Saint Mary Elementary School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
- Yardley – St Ignatius of Antioch School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
- Pipersville – Tinicum Elementary School, Palisades School District.
- Everett – Everett Area High School, Everett Area School District.
- Export – Kiski Area South Primary School, Kiski Area School District.
- Hershey – Hershey Primary Elementary School, Derry Township School District.
- Hollidaysburg – Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, Hollidaysburg Area School District.
- Patton – Cambria Heights Senior High School, Cambria Heights School District.
- Waterford – Fort LeBoeuf Senior High School, Fort LeBoeuf School District.
In 38 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
