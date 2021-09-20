CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Two Camden men have been charged for allegedly robbing gas stations in South Jersey, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Paul Rodgers, 27, and Kamau Bradshaw, 19, were each charged with one count of Hobbs Act robbery.

Both Rodgers and Bradshaw face potentially 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. They appeared by videoconference before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King last week and were detained.

Rodgers and Bradshaw allegedly robbed a gas station in Pennsauken on Sept. 14. They both wore masks and carried an AR-15 style rifle, according to the release. They came away from the first stop with cash and cigarettes.

Two days later, another gas station was allegedly robbed in Haddon Township by someone matching what Rodgers or Bradshaw wore when the Pennsauken store was stolen from.

During the first alleged robbery, one of the men was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and scuffed tan work boots, according to the release. The other robber wore a tan hooded sweatshirt with “REACTIVE” printed on the sleeves and striped boxer shorts.

On Sept. 17, law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at a Camden residence where two individuals were seen with a large duffle bag after each robbery.

Rodgers and Bradshaw were present during the raid, and law enforcement recovered a large duffle bag, an AR-15 style rifle, both sweatshirts they were wearing during the alleged heist, and scuffled tan work boots.

Bradshaw was also wearing striped boxer shorts consistent with those worn by one of the robbers.