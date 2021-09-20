PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In-person classes resumed at a charter school in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood following a COVID-19 outbreak. It was sort of like the first day of in-person classes all over again for students at Lindley Academy Charter School.

“We are trying to get back into the groove,” parent Kevin Jones said. “Hopefully everything is working out in the school.”

Jones, a proud papa, was excited to get his son, George Christian, back into the classroom but from his son’s facial expression it seemed he wanted to stay in the car just a little bit longer. Dad said otherwise.

“At the end of the day he wants to get back to school,” Jones said.

Lindley Academy was in session less than two weeks before having to close in-person learning temporarily because six students tested positive for COVID-19.

“There is misinformation that schools are deciding when they are going to close,” CEO of Lindley Academy Charter School Dr. Margery Covello said. “Schools are not deciding when they are going to close.”

Dr. Covello says the Philadelphia Health Department determines whether a school stays open or closes based on the number of reported cases.

“We are absolutely concerned that we may close again and I think that’s probably consistent across all schools,” Covello said.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, students are assigned certain doors to enter the school, masks must be worn at all times and all staff and students must undergo regular testing.

While some students were running to beat the bell, Kaiden was more excited to talk to CBS3.

“I do not like the computers,” Kaiden said.

His mother, on the other hand, is having a hard time at drop-off.

“I’m going to miss them, but I think they need the interaction, they don’t do so well at home,” Kaiden’s mother said.

Lindley Academy says if they are forced to close again they are prepared to do so, after all it’s all about student safety.