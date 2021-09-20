PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hollywood in Philly! Actor Adam Sandler is shooting a movie in the city and he’s drawing quite the crowd. Sandler is here filming for his latest project, “Hustle,” set to premiere on Netflix.
It's about a basketball scout attempting to reignite his career by bringing overseas players to the United States to play in the NBA.
To bring his vision to life, Sandler’s production caused several street closures and parking restrictions along typically busy streets, such as Market Street between 12th and 13th Streets.
It also detoured SEPTA bus routes, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters. And while some told Eyewitness News they were frustrated at the inconvenience, others could not be more excited.
Filming in Center City Monday gave people something to be excited about as some waited around for hours to get a glimpse of Hollywood at the Loews Hotel.
"It is a cool thing that they're doing that," SOMEONE SAID. "They're able to shut down the streets from this and that local Philly people can come watch. I know he's been at other locations like Manayunk and other places, and I know a lot of local Manayunk people were able to see that filming and it's really cool that there's an ability to do that in a city like Philly and not like New York and L.A. where most filming is going on."
The parking restrictions were expected to be in place until 3:30 on Monday. It looks like they may be in place for a little longer. Currently, Market Street is open to traffic.