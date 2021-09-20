PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hollywood in Philly! Actor Adam Sandler is shooting a movie in the city and he’s drawing quite the crowd. Sandler is here filming for his latest project, “Hustle,” set to premiere on Netflix.

It’s about a basketball scout attempting to reignite his career by bringing overseas players to the United States to play in the NBA.

To bring his vision to life, Sandler’s production caused several street closures and parking restrictions along typically busy streets, such as Market Street between 12th and 13th Streets.

It also detoured SEPTA bus routes, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters. And while some told Eyewitness News they were frustrated at the inconvenience, others could not be more excited.

Filming in Center City Monday gave people something to be excited about as some waited around for hours to get a glimpse of Hollywood at the Loews Hotel.