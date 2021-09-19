PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is dead and an unknown number of others were hospitalized after a rowhome fire in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to city officials.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7 a.m. on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Avenue.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead by medics at 7:34 a.m., while the others were transported to Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions are not clear at this time.

The fire destroyed homes and forced residents to escape by jumping out of windows. Cynthia Garrett wasn’t there at the time of the fire but arrived to see the building in flames.

“Out of all of this, you see four units over here are completely destroyed,” she told CBS3.

Her first thought when she saw the fire? Her young relatives living with her niece. The scene prompted gut-wrenching thoughts.

“When I walked up, all I said is, ‘Where my children, they got to be dead.’ That’s how bad it looked out there to me,” she said, adding she believes about six children were thrown to safety.

The American Red Cross said they are helping out a dozen residents after the fire. While starting over won’t be easy, Garrett is grateful for those quick-thinking neighbors.

“Thank you because in this day and time, I didn’t even think that people still support each other – but the community came out to help,” she said.

There’s no word on a cause.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.