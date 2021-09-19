PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham reportedly suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Derrick Gunn. Gunn reports that Graham is done for the year.

“From what I’m told Brandon Graham done for the year… Achilles,” Gunn tweeted.

Graham suffered the injury late in the second quarter and walked cautiously to the cart before heading to the locker room.

Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t confirm the injury but says he is “fearful of what it might be” and that the team is “concerned.”

“With Brandon Graham, we’re fearful of what it might be, but we don’t know for sure yet, so I don’t want to say,” Sirianni said in a post-game press conference. “Obviously, we’re concerned. He’s such a good leader on this football team. If we are without him, it will be a big blow. He’s a great football player and a great leader obviously one of our captains so we’re fearful.”

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks left Sunday’s game with a chest injury. He did not return.

In a post-game press conference, Sirianni did not have any updates on Brooks’ injury.

The Eagles loss 17-11 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They head to Dallas next week to play the Cowboys in a Week 3 Monday night showdown.

