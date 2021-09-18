Firefighters Quickly Get Fire Under Control In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to battle a house fire in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to put out a fire at the 5900 block of Race Street.
The fire was under control at 12:45 a.m.
Only one structure was involved in the fire and nobody was injured.
Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.
Eyewitness News is working to get more information at this time.