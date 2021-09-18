PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is dead and an unknown number of others were hospitalized due to a row home fire in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to city officials. Crews responded to the fire just after 7 a.m. on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Avenue.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead by medics at 7:34 a.m, while the others were transported to Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions are not clear at this time.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Kensington
The fire was placed under control by 7:40 a.m., fire officials said.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In Hunting Park, Police Say
Red Cross is currently working on getting to the scene to help displaced residents.MORE NEWS: 2 Teens Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Vehicles, Apartment, Struck By Gunfire, Police Say
There’s no word on what sparked the fire.