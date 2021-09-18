PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood early Saturday morning has left a man in critical condition and a woman injured, police say. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Chelten Avenue.Man Shot At Least 8 Times In Strawberry Mansion Left In Critical Condition, Police Say
Police say a man was shot in the chest and his arm is in critical condition. A woman was shot twice in the leg and she’s in stable condition, according to police.READ MORE: Firefighters Quickly Get Fire Under Control In West Philadelphia
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here