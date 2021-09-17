PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In honor of Hunger Action Day, workers from Giant Food Stores spent Friday morning helping out Philabundance in South Philly. Dozens of volunteers were at the Hunger Relief Center packing boxes for food-insecure seniors across the region.Wells Fargo Center Parking Lots Won't Accept Cash As Form Of Payment Starting This Weekend
While the pandemic has increased the number of people in need, Philabundance said food insecurity is always an issue, pandemic or not.
“You know the reality is 1-in-5 Philadelphians have a tough time deciding whether they’re going to pay rent or buy food for their families,” CEO of Philabundance, Loree Jones, said.
Philabundance is always looking for volunteers. Reach out if you're interested by clicking here.
Monday through Friday, mornings and afternoons, you can help pack boxes, sort produce, and deliver food to those in need as every little bit helps.