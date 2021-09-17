PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FEMA announced on Friday that they’ve opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. The recovery centers will offer information on available resources to homeowners, renters, and business owners who sustained property damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

The registration deadline for FEMA Disaster Assistance in Pennsylvania is Nov. 10.

FEMA teams will also continue to go door-to-door in communities impacted in order to reach people in need. Team members will wear FEMA attire and carry FEMA photo IDs.

Individual Assistance to people and households for emergency work and the repair or replacement of homes damaged by Ida’s remnants is available to residents in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties.

Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following before registration: Social security number, address of the damaged primary residence, insurance coverage information, telephone number, mailing address, bank account, and routing numbers for direct deposit funds.

People are also encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property, businesses, and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance, according to the release.

Below are where the Montgomery and Delaware county disaster centers will be located:

Montgomery County Community College

Health Sciences Center Gymnasium

Address: 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell PA

Hours of Operation: 1 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on September 17

Following September 17, 2021, hours of operation will be:

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The DRC will be closed on Sundays.

Chadds Ford Township Office

Address: 10 Ring Rd Chadds Ford, PA

Hours of Operation from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on September 17

Following September 17, 2021, hours of operation will be:

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The DRC will be closed on Sundays.

Additional centers will be announced at a later time.

Below, are additional ways to register for assistance:

For more information on how to register, please visit: How to Register with FEMA for Disaster Assistance in Pennsylvania | FEMA.gov

For more information on what to expect after you register, please visit: What to Expect After Registering for FEMA Disaster Assistance in PA | FEMA.gov

For more information about Pennsylvania’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4816.