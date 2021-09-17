WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A shooting inside the Concord Mall in Wilmington sent a man to the hospital and shut down the mall for the night, according to the Delaware State Police.
The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. inside the H&M store. The agency said before troopers arrived, a 22-year-old Chester man arrived at a local hospital after being shot in the leg and abdomen.
Troopers said the suspect or suspects in the shooting ran from the scene.
Chopper 3 caught footage of the heavy police presence in the area.
Around 6:30 p.m., authorities said the mall was deemed safe but would close for the night.

The incident at the Concord Mall has been deemed safe. The mall will be closed for the evening. If there are still customers or employees inside, they are able to leave. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call 302-365-8435.