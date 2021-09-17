CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Delaware State Police, Local News, Local TV, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A shooting inside the Concord Mall in Wilmington sent a man to the hospital and shut down the mall for the night, according to the Delaware State Police.

The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. inside the H&M store. The agency said before troopers arrived, a 22-year-old Chester man arrived at a local hospital after being shot in the leg and abdomen.

READ MORE: Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia

Troopers said the suspect or suspects in the shooting ran from the scene.

Chopper 3 caught footage of the heavy police presence in the area.

READ MORE: 2 Teens Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

Around 6:30 p.m., authorities said the mall was deemed safe but would close for the night.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 302-365-8435.