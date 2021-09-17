Cell Phone Video Shows 2-Alarm Fire At Former Family Center In Camden

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Dramatic cell phone video shows a two-alarm fire at a former child care center in Camden. The fire started around 11 p.m. Thursday at the old Broadway Family Center on Line Street.

A firefighter went to the hospital after being over-exerted.

Three years ago, the Courier-Post reported the center filed for bankruptcy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators say firefighters have battled fires at the location in the past.