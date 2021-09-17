Cell Phone Video Shows 2-Alarm Fire At Former Family Center In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Dramatic cell phone video shows a two-alarm fire at a former child care center in Camden. The fire started around 11 p.m. Thursday at the old Broadway Family Center on Line Street.Southeast Delco School District Closes Schools, Offices After Possible Threat At Academy Park High School
A firefighter went to the hospital after being over-exerted.
Three years ago, the Courier-Post reported the center filed for bankruptcy.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Investigators say firefighters have battled fires at the location in the past.