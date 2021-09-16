Firefighter, 3 Residents Injured In Rowhouse Fire In Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a rowhouse fire in Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 4300 block of Fleming Street in Manayunk.Fight Outside Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia Ends With 1 Person Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized
Officials say a firefighter was injured after falling through the floor.
Three residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.