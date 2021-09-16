Firefighter, 3 Residents Injured In Rowhouse Fire In Manayunk

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a rowhouse fire in Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 4300 block of Fleming Street in Manayunk.

Officials say a firefighter was injured after falling through the floor.

Three residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.