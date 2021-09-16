UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Sources tell Eyewitness News a man went into the Upper Darby Police Department confessing to murder and then dumping the body. There are still a lot of moving parts but what CBS3 knows at this time is that a man turned himself into police in Upper Darby Thursday claiming he killed his girlfriend and dumped her body near the Schuylkill River Trail.

At the time he walked in, he told authorities he thought they had a warrant for his arrest, but police sources tell us they had no clue what he was talking about.

Police held him for questioning and that’s when he told them he committed the crime in Lower Providence, Montgomery County then dumped the body.

There are still a lot of details that are unclear, but law enforcement followed up on that claim and a woman’s body was reportedly recovered from that area.

CBS3 is told authorities are heading to Upper Darby to question the man. We also checked in with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and right now officials say they will not have an update until charges are filed.

Although the crime was not committed in Upper Darby, the suspect lives in Upper Darby and decided to turn himself to his hometown police.

