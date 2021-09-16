PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will visit Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday and host a press conference discussing the opioid epidemic across the commonwealth.
He will also address needed legislation to support efforts to curb increased overdoses.
The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
