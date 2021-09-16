CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will ​visit Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday and host a press conference discussing the opioid epidemic across the commonwealth.

He will also address needed legislation to support efforts to curb increased overdoses.

The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Gov. Tom Wolf visits Kensington, discusses needed legislation to support efforts to curb increased overdoses
  • When: Thursday, Sept. 16
  • Time: 11:15 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device

