PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a little girl hospitalized. The 6-year-old is in stable condition after being hit by a car as she was trying to run home to safety after hearing gunshots.

“We don’t know who the shooter was shooting at, but we don’t believe anyone would be firing shots at a 6-year-old girl,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “At least nine shots were fired at the intersection of F and Wishart Streets.”

The girl was struck by a minivan going the wrong direction as she attempted to run home after hearing shots fired just down the street from her Kensington home

“The 6-year-old child is launched about 50 feet in the westbound direction,” Small said.

Officials believe the driver may have also been trying to get away from the violence.

“We’re not certain at this time whether the person in the minivan was firing the gunshots. We don’t know that, we don’t think so at this time,” Small said.

Police say the little girl was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

“When police found her, she was conscious. When we got her to the hospital, she was still conscious. She’s very lucky,” Small said.

Police continue to review surveillance cameras in the area and are asking anyone who may have seen the shooting or a gray or charcoal-colored minivan to give them a call.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.