PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fourth Philadelphia elementary school will be switching to virtual learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Philadelphia School District confirmed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday night Richmond Elementary School in Port Richmond will be closed until Sept. 25 due to the outbreak.
The school district says there have been “multiple cases” at Richmond Elementary but did not provide a specific number. The school was closed on Wednesday.READ MORE: $3 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Chester County
Richmond Elementary students and teachers will not be permitted inside the school during the closure.
All classes will be held remotely until at least Sept. 25.READ MORE: GOP Lawmakers Vote For Subpoena Seeking Voter Information
Emlen Elementary School in Mount Airy closed for in-person learning Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Health officials recommended Emlen Elementary’s pause after eight COVID cases were identified within the school community, leading to a 10-day pause. The school will reopen on Sept. 24.
The Philadelphia Health Department works closely with the Philadelphia School District to recommend school closures or pauses in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks. Health officials say the guidance is clear. Six cases in schools within the 14-day incubation period and they would recommend a pause.MORE NEWS: Bus Driver Shortage Forcing Philadelphia School District To Look At National Guard, Amazon For Possible Help
“So when the schools call use to say, ‘Hey, we have six, should we close?’ We’re looking at a number of things, most importantly, were those six individuals in the building during their infectious period,” said Dr. Gail Carter Hamilton, director of the pediatric branch of the COVID-19 containment division for the Philadelphia Department of Health.