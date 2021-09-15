CBS3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Haverford Township Middle School Parents Concerned After Mechanical Issue On School Bus Led To Antifreeze Leak

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – CBS3 is getting an exclusive look at the chaos that unfolded on a botched school bus ride in Delaware County on Tuesday. The incident was all caught on cell phone video, and concerned parents want answers about how things went so wrong,

The superintendent of the Haverford Township School District sent a letter to parents apologizing for the incident. The letter says a mechanical issue led to an antifreeze leak.

Cell phone video taken by CBS3 reporter Joe Holden’s daughter shows what appears to be antifreeze leaking on the floor of the bus near student’s backpacks.

The superintendent says three students were treated after contact with the antifreeze. Eyewitness News is working to figure out just how bad their injuries are.

CBS3 also obtained cell phone video that shows the bus’s rear exit open while the bus was still moving.

School officials say a student opened the exit as the driver was trying to pull over to stop the bus. Fortunately, everyone safely exited the bus after it stopped and there were no injuries from that.

Officials also say an additional bus was sent to that location to take the children to school. But some students chose to walk the rest of the way to Haverford Middle School, which was more than a mile. Parents were shocked to learn what happened.

“That’s scary. That’s terrifying,” a parent said. “Like you think your kids are safe on the bus. Every time you send your kids out in this day and age, you’re scared.”

The superintendent did apologize in her letter to parents on Tuesday. No word if the bus has been fixed.