Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed Near Boys & Girls Club In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed right behind the Boys and Girls Club in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 1700 block of Kinsey Street.
Police found the victim shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor who describes what she heard.
“I was in the backyard with my daughters and my husband, and we heard ten gunshots, a woman scream, and like two minutes later see the cop lights. It is really scary. It is making me double think, do I want to keep my kids in the city?” Neighbor Jennifer McAffe said.
Police also found bullet casings near Stearne Elementary School.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence. So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.