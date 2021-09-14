WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman was struck and killed in a crash in Wilmington Monday afternoon. Police say a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by a 47-year-old struck the victim in the area of Silverside and Marsh Roads.

The Brandywine School District confirms the victim was a recent graduate from the class of 2021.

Eyewitnesses helped pick up the belongings the victim dropped.

“I was sitting here with two friends and all of a sudden we just heard a big boom,” T. Rondo Van Clief said.

This good samaritan describes what he heard when a driver who tried to stop suddenly couldn’t.

“I ran over to see what happened and there was a young lady laying on the ground,” he said.

Witnesses say the young woman carrying a pink backpack crossed into oncoming traffic shortly before 3:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Marsh and Silverside Roads, colliding with a silver SUV trying to make a left turn.

“She dashed across the intersection and didn’t really kind of look,” Van Clief said.

Police say the driver had the green light. It’s still unclear if the pedestrian saw the vehicle approaching.

“I did pick up her headphones, I picked up her telephone and one of her shoes were off, I picked that up,” Van Clief said.

The driver did stop.

“I feel sorry for the young girl. I feel really sorry for the lady who hit her who didn’t mean to,” Van Clief said.

Visibly shaken by what happened, this kind stranger tried to console the driver as officials investigated.

“She grabbed my hand and wouldn’t let go for a while which was good. I am glad I was able to be of some assistance to her,” Van Clief said.

The investigation continues.