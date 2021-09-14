PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The law firm of Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC. has secured a multimillion-dollar settlement prior to filing suit against the City of Philadelphia for Rickia Young who was brutally beaten by police officers and dragged from her SUV.
- What: Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross Secures Multimillion-Dollar Settlement For Victim Of Illegal Beating By Philadelphia Police Officers, Files Lawsuit Against The National Fraternal Order Of Police
- When: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
You can read more on this case here.
