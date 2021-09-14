PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times throughout the body Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Howard Street around 8:12 p.m. The department said the victim is in his early 20s and was found in the street. Authorities said he was shot in the head, chest, and torso.
Investigators said at least seven shots were fired at the scene.
The shooting is still under investigation.