PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5800 block of Morris Street.
Police found the victim shot in the chest and rushed him to the hospital.
Eyewitnesses told police that the victim was sitting in a Jeep with two other people right before he was shot.
Investigators are working to determine a motive.
So far, no arrests.
