PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the head in North Philadelphia Monday night. The double shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Police say a 15-year-old was shot four times in the head and twice in the thigh. He is currently in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
Another 15-year-old boy was shot once in the buttocks. He is in stable condition.
Investigators say this was possibly a drive-by shooting.
“We found six spent shell casings on the sidewalk at 11th and Lehigh. The the six spent shell casings were very close to the 15-year-old who was shot multiple times in the head and legs. So it, appears that that 15-year-old may be the intended target,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.