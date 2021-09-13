PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Temple University Police SUV stolen late Sunday night has been found. Police say it was taken around 11 p.m. Sunday from North Broad and West Ontario Streets in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood.Philadelphia Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot, Killed In Kensington
Authorities found the vehicle about a half-hour later on Bingham Street in Feltonville.
Investigators say there were weapons inside of the SUV, including an AR-15 and a shotgun, but they were locked up.
It's unclear how exactly the SUV was taken.