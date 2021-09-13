PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new lawsuit against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to require COVID vaccines and testing of state employees. The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers’ Association is behind the legal action.
The organization says the policy doesn't apply to inmates, outside contractors or visitors despite those individuals facing restrictions at the height of the pandemic.
The group wrote in a statement: This, coupled with the administration's inconsistent policies during the pandemic, has made work conditions dangerous for our members."
Eyewitness News reached out to the Wolf Administration for a response.
They called the union’s opposition “extremely disappointing” and said the initiative is meant to give officers the tools to protect themselves, their families, and their coworkers.