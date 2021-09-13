PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Flyers have a few weeks left before they start playing again, but they need your help getting ready for the new season. The orange and black are asking fans to help pick a new goal song for the first time ever.
They'll even consider original songs.

You can submit your suggestions at philadelphiaflyers.com/goalsong. The deadline for nominations is Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Flyers will review the fan submissions and help select a list of finalists. Then, in the lead-up to opening night, fans will once again be able to vote to help select the final new goal song.
The winning song will be unveiled on opening night.