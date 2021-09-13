PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office say that a six-month partnership is getting results in fighting crime in West Philadelphia. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were in Cobbs Creek for the announcement on Monday.
"We have arrested 65 individuals for gun and drug trafficking charges in the 18th and 19th districts alone," Shapiro said.
Outlaw says they have been able "to make a significant impact into the operations of those who bring harm" to the areas.
They have also seized 41 firearms, including three ghost guns and 4,000 doses of narcotics.
Outlaw said fatal shootings are down in that area.