GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – The first week of school didn’t go as smoothly as hoped, so the Glassboro School District is now adjusting dismissal times. In a letter to families, the district says it’s been great to have students back but the start of the year was not what they hoped for as they apologized for any busing disruptions and advertise for more bus drivers.

Currently, the district is understaffed by eight drivers. With some resignations taking place right before the start of the school year.

According to the superintendent, similar shortages are taking place throughout New Jersey.

The letter says that beginning Monday they will be altering the regular dismissal times for Glassboro Intermediate School and Glassboro High School to tackle transportation delays.

Glassboro Intermediate School will now dismiss at 1:27 p.m. each day and Glassboro High School will dismiss at 1:40 p.m.

Rodgers, Bullock, and Bowe will dismiss at their regular times.

The district is also encouraging people, parents, or part-time staff members who are interested in driving for the district to apply for one of their positions.

They will be holding a Special Board of Education Meeting that will address transportation next Monday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. You can participate in person at Glassboro High School or virtually.