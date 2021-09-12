PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia police officers and a driver were involved in a crash in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The crash happened on 12th and Mount Vernon Streets, injuring two police officers and a driver.Gov. Phil Murphy Confirms 2 More Lives Lost Due To Remnants Of Ida, Bringing Total To 29 In New Jersey
Officers were heading west on Mount Vernon Street when they made contact with a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on 12th Street.
Airbags were deployed by both vehicles following the crash, police said.
Both officers and the driver are being transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.