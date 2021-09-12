PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local Jewish community is honoring lives lost during the Holocaust as well as survivors and their families. The Holocaust Resource Center in Galloway hosted a virtual Mitzvah Zecher Avot Cemetery Service Sunday morning.
The custom remembers those who died and weren't able to receive a proper burial.
It usually happens in a cemetery, but had to be done online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jewish communities practice this custom during the week between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.