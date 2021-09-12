LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Support men’s health by getting a new do. Eyewitness News was at Modern Male Barbershop’s annual Grow-A-Pair Cut-A-Thon on Sunday.Hundreds Participate In 9/11 Heroes Run At Navy Yard To Honor Veterans, First Responders
The barbershop in Lansdale uses the event to raise awareness for prostate cancer and gives all donations to a local hospital.
The funds help patients and their families.
Nick Prosseda, the owner of this barbershop, lost his father to cancer.