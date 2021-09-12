CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Alyssa Adams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a 1-0 start to the NFL season with a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons — and the Eagles rookies shined. Two of the Eagles’ four touchdowns Sunday were scored by rookies.

Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s first catch of his NFL career was a beautiful pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts for a touchdown.

Eagles rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell also recorded his first career NFL touchdown.

Stay tuned as CBSPhilly.com will be streaming the Eagles post-game press conferences in the player above. 

 

