Proceeds Raised For Families Of Fallen Officers At 24th Annual Police Survivors Fund Benefit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A party in Northeast Philadelphia raised money for a good cause. There was a big turnout at the 24th Annual Police Survivors Fund Benefit on Sunday.
The event was sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police and held at their headquarters.
There was food, entertainment, and cool raffle ticket items.
The proceeds will benefit the Police Survivors Fund for the families of officers who died in the line of duty.