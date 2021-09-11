CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A powerful display was seen on the Camden waterfront to honor each person who lost their lives on September 11. American Water placed nearly 3,000 American flags on the RCA Park Pier on Saturday morning.Eagles Expectations: CBS3 Sports Director Don Bell, Pat Gallen Give Predictions For Upcoming Season
Organizers said this flag memorial tribute is a way to keep memories alive of those we lost 20 years ago today.READ MORE: Bucks County Community Comes Together At Garden of Reflection To Remember Those Lost 20 Years Ago In 9/11 Tragedy
After the flags were set out, a group gathered for a moment of silence and ceremony to honor the fallen.MORE NEWS: First Responders Hold Prayer In Newtown Square To Pay Tribute To Those Fallen On 9/11
