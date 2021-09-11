CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A powerful display was seen on the Camden waterfront to honor each person who lost their lives on September 11. American Water placed nearly 3,000 American flags on the RCA Park Pier on Saturday morning.

Camden, American Water Puts On Powerful Display Of Flag Memorial Tribute To Remember Those Lost On 9/11

Organizers said this flag memorial tribute is a way to keep memories alive of those we lost 20 years ago today.

After the flags were set out, a group gathered for a moment of silence and ceremony to honor the fallen.

