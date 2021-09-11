PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials came together for an annual remembrance ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday. Mayor Jim Kenney, the police, fire and prison commissioners and several other elected officials were in attendance.
The group gathered at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

It’s hard to believe that today marks 20 years since 2,977 fellow Americans lost their lives in the horrific attacks on September 11, 2021.
We will never forget those we lost and the sacrifices of the first responders and their families. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ylDz5hBgTu
— Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) September 11, 2021
The ceremony included flag folding and bell ringing to honor the fallen.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said 9/11 exemplified the heroism of Americans.
“There were literally thousands of everyday people who were brave and human and risked their lives to extend a hand to an absolutely total stranger,” Outlaw said. “Everyone that was lost or hurt that day was more than just their occupation. Every single one of them were heroes.”
Mayor Kenney urged everyone to come together as we did after September 11 as we move forward during this difficult time in our nation's history.
