PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a while. While the pandemic turned everything upside down, last fall didn’t really feel like the fall without Friday Football Frenzy. It’s back.
Watch the video for highlights and check below for scores.
Archmere defeats Tatnall 40-0
Boys Latin defeats Roxborough 40-0
Frankford defeats West Philadelphia 28-0
Lincoln defeats George Washington 37-0
Berks Catholic defeats Chichester 39-29
Ridley defeats Springfield 33-28
Kingsway defeats Eastern 34-7
Woodstown defeats Buena 26-0
Washington Township defeats Rancocas Valley 28-6