By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fiery crash along Broad Street has left at least two people injured. Fire crews were dispatched to Broad and Spring Garden Streets, around 4:22 a.m. Friday, for a report of a crash with entrapment.

Officials say two cars collided and one then burst into flames.

Two men were rushed to Jefferson Hospital. They are both in stable condition.

No word on what caused the crash.

The crash has a portion of Broad Sreet closed.