PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fiery crash along Broad Street has left at least two people injured. Fire crews were dispatched to Broad and Spring Garden Streets, around 4:22 a.m. Friday, for a report of a crash with entrapment.
Officials say two cars collided and one then burst into flames.
BREAKING: A two vehicle crash that resulted in a car fire with a downed pole has all lanes CLOSED on Broad St in both directions between Spring Garden St and Wallace St until further notice. Police remain on scene for further investigation. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/0AeqZnA8bi
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 10, 2021
Two men were rushed to Jefferson Hospital. They are both in stable condition.
No word on what caused the crash.
The crash has a portion of Broad Sreet closed.