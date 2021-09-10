PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a lot of excitement around Philly as actor Adam Sandler continues to film his new movie. His latest stop was at 20th Street and Olney Avenue at La Salle University!
Excited La Salle students sang happy birthday to Sandler outside the Gola Arena.
The actor has been popping up all over town, so keep an eye out for him.
