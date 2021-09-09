WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police in Wilmington are working to identify a driver found dead in a wrecked Mercedes. An excavation crew found the car around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Route 48 and Hercules Road.
Police believe the driver was heading westbound on Route 48 when they lost control, hit an embankment, and flipped.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Delaware State Police.