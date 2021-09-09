PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new COVID initiative by the White House focused on requiring federal employees to be vaccinated also shifts emphasis to keeping schools safe. President Joe Biden is expected to make that announcement in the coming days as part of a six-point plan.

The Biden administration has already committed $130 billion of the American Rescue Plan funding to reopening schools across the country.

Dr. Cameron Webb, the senior White House Policy Advisor for Equity, is part of the administration’s COVID response team. He told CBS3 President Biden will be calling on states to adopt a vaccine requirement for school employees.

“What the president is looking to do is to lean into all the best science to date,” Dr. Webb said, adding that it’s all “to make sure we can keep all of our schools open.”

Requiring vaccination is just one element of the president’s extensive plan. Another major part is getting students and staff regularly tested.

“Testing is critical,” he said, adding, “The ability to test is going to be really important in any setting.”