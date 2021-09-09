PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who’s ready for football to return? The 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, and even though the Eagles don’t play until Sunday, they’re ready.
Around here, two simple words mean everything: Go Birds. pic.twitter.com/EpleaCs9R1
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 9, 2021
Philly’s own Kevin Hart was cheering on his team.
The social media post says it all around here, two simple words mean everything “Go Birds!”
Go Birds!