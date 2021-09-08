PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they will have a special on-field tribute before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.
“We’ll have the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, who will perform the national anthem as an all-service honor guard presents the colors in center field,” Jackie Cuddeback, Phillies vice president of sales and corporate marketing, said. “In addition, we’ll replay moments from that historic game just after 9/11 against the Atlanta Braves at Veterans Stadium. There will be a moment of silence observed in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11.”
Also on Wednesday, the Phillie Phanatic helped Toyota present the Wounded Warrior Project with a $5,000 donation.