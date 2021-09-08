PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Philadelphia region continues recovery efforts after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck last week, we’re due for another possible dose of severe weather Wednesday.

A strong cold front approaches the region on Wednesday, which will increase humidity and lead to a few pop-up thunderstorms — some strong — early in the afternoon.

The front begins to cross the area late in the evening, after 7 p.m. It’s during this time that severe weather can unfold over the area.

Strong and severe storms that form could prompt damaging wind gusts, in addition to isolated tornados, particularly north and west of the city.

The cold front will take its time exiting the region and this could lead to areas of heavy rainfall. Localized flash flooding is also something to watch Wednesday night.

Pockets of moderate to steady rainfall will continue early Thursday morning. The rain should wrap by 9 a.m. for everyone.

Humidity and temperatures behind the front take a bit of a tumble and gradual clearing is expected throughout the day. The weather turns quiet again through early next week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry will bring indirect impacts as early as Wednesday to our area. The storm will churn up the seas leading to an elevated risk of rip currents, choppy seas, and minor coastal flooding through this weekend.

CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.