CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-76 at City Avenue. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

At Least 2 People Injured In Crash On I-76 At City Avenue

READ MORE: President Biden To Survey New Jersey Storm Damage Left Behind by Remnants Of Ida

Police say the vehicle was traveling on the off-ramp when it flipped.

READ MORE: Man Killed After Ejected From Slingshot Motorcycle Into Trenton Canal

Medics rushed a 26-year-old woman to the hospital.

Another person was also injured.

MORE NEWS: 2 People Injured After More Than 10 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

There is no word on their conditions.