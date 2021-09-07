At Least 2 People Injured In Crash On I-76 At City Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-76 at City Avenue. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.President Biden To Survey New Jersey Storm Damage Left Behind by Remnants Of Ida
Police say the vehicle was traveling on the off-ramp when it flipped.READ MORE: Man Killed After Ejected From Slingshot Motorcycle Into Trenton Canal
Medics rushed a 26-year-old woman to the hospital.
Another person was also injured.MORE NEWS: 2 People Injured After More Than 10 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting, Police Say
There is no word on their conditions.