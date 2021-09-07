MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mount Holly are trying to identify a man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon behind a convenience store. The body was found behind Millerie’s Market & Deli around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street.
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said a juvenile found the body, which is described as a white man around 5 foot 6 with black hair and facial hair. Authorities guess he is between the ages of 25 and 35.
Investigators said they have not ruled out foul play.
An autopsy will be done by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity should call 609-265-7113.